New trailer for Alchemist Adventure highlights new elements and gameplay A new trailer for Alchemist Adventure reveals new details for the upcoming adventure title.

Developed by Bad Minions and published by Super.com, Alchemist Adventure is an upcoming fantasy adventure game. Currently in early access, players can get a taste of the game’s experience before it hits full release later this year. A newly dropped trailer from the publisher highlights Air, one of multiple elements that players can harness and use.

Titled Alchemy Lesson #2, the video was posted to the game’s official YouTube channel. We see the Potion Creation Manual, as well as some recipes for concoctions based on the Air element. The trailer also shows how the Air element can be used in the world. Players can blow objects away, as well as disperse poisonous gas. We see this in action as the player in the trailer uses Air to move obstacles, clear dangerous terrain, and solve puzzles.

Air can also be used in tandem with other elements to create unique outcomes. In the trailer, we see the player pair an Earth spell with Air in order to push an item to a desired location. The Earth wall acted as a stopper, while the air was used to push the object around.Combining Air with water will create Ice. Developer Bad Minions shares that Air can be used to restrain enemies, giving players the upper-hand in combat.

Those looking to hop into Alchemist Adventure can do so now through early access on Steam. Those looking to play on a different platform will have to wait a bit longer. Alchemist Adventure is set to launch on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in Q4 of 2020.