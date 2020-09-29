New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

New trailer for Alchemist Adventure highlights new elements and gameplay

A new trailer for Alchemist Adventure reveals new details for the upcoming adventure title.
Donovan Erskine
1

Developed by Bad Minions and published by Super.com, Alchemist Adventure is an upcoming fantasy adventure game. Currently in early access, players can get a taste of the game’s experience before it hits full release later this year. A newly dropped trailer from the publisher highlights Air, one of multiple elements that players can harness and use. 

Titled Alchemy Lesson #2, the video was posted to the game’s official YouTube channel. We see the Potion Creation Manual, as well as some recipes for concoctions based on the Air element. The trailer also shows how the Air element can be used in the world. Players can blow objects away, as well as disperse poisonous gas. We see this in action as the player in the trailer uses Air to move obstacles, clear dangerous terrain, and solve puzzles. 

Air can also be used in tandem with other elements to create unique outcomes. In the trailer, we see the player pair an Earth spell with Air in order to push an item to a desired location. The Earth wall acted as a stopper, while the air was used to push the object around.Combining Air with water will create Ice. Developer Bad Minions shares that Air can be used to restrain enemies, giving players the upper-hand in combat. 

Those looking to hop into Alchemist Adventure can do so now through early access on Steam. Those looking to play on a different platform will have to wait a bit longer. Alchemist Adventure is set to launch on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch in Q4 of 2020.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola