Hasbro reveals 3.75-inch Marvel Legends Retro figure line Hasbro's latest line of Marvel figures is a throwback to the retro era.

Hasbro has been quite prolific in manufacturing products based on some of pop culture’s most beloved franchises. In the world of comic books, we’ve seen the company come up with countless lines of toys and figures based on Marvel’s range of heroes. Marvel will once again take the spotlight with the next line of toys from Hasbro. The company has revealed the Marvel Legends Retro figure line, a collection of 3.75-inch figures based on beloved characters.

Marvel’s superheroes have received an endless number of makeovers and redesigns over the last several decades. Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Retro line hits all the nostalgia with toys and figures based on classic looks. This includes Cyclops, donning the original X-Men spandex uniform, as well as Electro in his green and yellow getup, with lightning bolts jutting from his mask. The line also features Captain America, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Iron Man.

The packaging will surely be a hit for collectors, as it’s design is inspired by old school comic book covers. The packaging for the Captain America and Black Panther figures feature the classic text fonts that were used on comic covers back in the 70s and 80s. The character art is also reminiscent of these old school designs.

The Marvel Legends Retro 3.75-inch figures will be available for purchase on Friday, September 25 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET on Hasbro Pulse.