Amazon reveals cloud gaming service Luna Amazon is diving into the world of cloud gaming with their own service that will let players game on different devices.

Amazon has made it abundantly clear that they intend to extend their empire into the world of gaming. With their own studio and original titles in development, the company is working to become a mainstay in the gaming industry. Amazon will now foray into cloud gaming, as the company has announced its own new program. Titled Luna, this cloud gaming service will let players game on PC, Fire TV, and mobile devices.

Amazon shared in-depth details about Luna with Shacknews via a press release. Amazon describes Luna as “a new cloud gaming service designed for instant play. With Luna and the incredible scale and capability of Amazon Web Services (AWS), it’s easy to stream high-quality, immersive games.” The company also states that players won’t have to worry about lengthy downloads and updates, or having the newest hardware in order to enjoy Luna.

Players can subscribe to the Luna+ game channel, which will grant them access to a library of titles on PC, Mac, Fire TV, and iOS devices. Android support is coming in the future. Those in the United States can sign up now and request early access to Luna. During early access, the service will cost $5.99 USD a month.

Several high-profile games have already been confirmed to be available on Luna in early access, Control, Resident Evil 7, and Panzer Dragoon being just a handful. Those subscribed to Luna+ will be able to play simultaneously on two devices, and can take advantage of 4K, 60FPS quality for select titles.

Amazon also announced that they are partnering with Ubisoft for a Luna channel dedicated to the developer/publisher. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals: Fenyx Rising will all be available on launch day to those subscribed to Ubisoft’s channel. Amazon plans to add more channels dedicated to popular publishers.

Lastly, Luna will have direct integration with Twitch, the massive video game livestream service that’s also under the Amazon banner. While in Luna, players can see streams for games in the service, while watching Twitch, players will be able to launch games directly.

Cloud gaming certainly seems like the future, with Google, Microsoft, and now Amazon all going in on the medium. Be sure to bookmark the new Luna topic page on Shacknews for the latest news on Amazon’s cloud gaming service.