Unboxing & Review: Neamedia Pac-Man Mini Icons Statue Pac-Man is among the latest offerings from Neamedia, take a look.

Neamedia specializes in high-quality figures and collectibles. Their Icons line is home to products modeled after beloved characters from different corners of pop culture. One of their latest releases is a statue based around Pac-Man. The item is currently only available in Europe, but we were able to get our hands on one. We recorded a full unboxing and breakdown of the Neamedia Pac-Man Mini Icon statue for your viewing pleasure. Check it out!

In the video, which can be seen below, Video Editor Greg Burke unboxes the Neamedia Pac-Man statue, which comes in a yellow package with a clear front. There’s also a design of Pac-Man chomping towards a pellet on the cover as well.

The resin statue was made in collaboration with Bandai Namco, and stands at a little over four inches tall. When taking the statue out of the packaging, it’s noticeably heavy for its size, coming in at 9 ounces. While the paint job is solid, it’s a little shoddy on Pac-Man’s gloves and boots, as you can see the undercoat coming through. There’s also circular inclines around the statue’s arms and legs, where the limbs were attached. Unfortunately takes away from the product’s visual appeal.

The Pac-Man statue is far from some of the worst we’ve seen, but it isn’t exactly the best either. The Neamedia Pac-Man Mini Icon statue retails for $29.35 USD, which is fairly solid for the product quality. For more in-depth unboxing and reviews, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube.