Unboxing & review: Marvel Animated Deadpool Merc for Hire Statue We take a look at the Marvel Animated Deadpool Merc for Hire Statue from Gentle Giant Ltd.

At approximately 8-inches tall, the Marvel Animated Deadpool Merc for Hire Statue is a splendid collection piece. Sculpted by Gentle Giant Ltd, the statue is based off Skottie Young’s cover to Deadpool and the Mercs for Money #1 issue.

The piece itself looks like Deadpool has set up a lemonade stand with several weapons littered behind him. The signs on the stand read “MERC$” and “1MIL A MERC” and it all works really well with the bright colors and setup that Gentle Giant Ltd has put together looks really good together. There’s a lot of small detail here, too, from the weapons, all the way to the overall design of the Merc With a Mouth himself.

Going behind the statue, you’ll see that the back is littered with various items. There are a lot of long narrow pieces and since the statue is made out of a harder resin material, make sure you’re careful when moving it around. With a limited run of 3,000 pieces, and a hefty price tag of $125, the Marvel Animated Deadpool Merc for Hire status is absolutely gorgeous. Whether you’re a fan of Marvel in general, or just a fan of Deadpool, picking up this collector’s piece should be at the top of your list.

If you’re looking for more great unboxings and reviews of products like this, then we definitely suggesting heading over to the official Shacknews channel on YouTube. We’re constantly uploading new content, including guides, features, reviews, and other things. You can also follow Shacknews on Twitter and keep your eye on our unboxing topic for a look at the latest collector pieces.