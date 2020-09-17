Watch Dogs: Legion PC specs A complete breakdown of the Watch Dogs: Legion PC specs, including details for 4K and ray tracing.

Watch Dogs: Legion is set to release on PC October 29, 2020, and those planning to pick the game up on Uplay or Steam will want to make sure their system is up to par with the game’s system requirements. Thankfully, Ubisoft has finally shared the Watchdogs: Legion PC specs and boy have they given us a lot of information to work with. Here’s everything you need to know.

Watch Dogs: Legion PC specs

Watch Dogs: Legion is shaping up to be a very pretty game. All the latest trailers and gameplay look fantastic and those who plan on playing the game on PC will want to make sure that their CPU and GPU are up to the task at hand.

The other day, Ubisoft actually released a detailed screenshot of the PC specs that it recommends for Watch Dogs: Legion on PC, including info for 1080P on low settings, and even 4K gameplay. You can see the full listing of the specs above in the image, and we’ve broken them down here too for more clarity.

Minimum specs (1080P on lowest settings):

CPU: i5-4460 or Ryzen 5 1400

i5-4460 or Ryzen 5 1400 GPU : GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 290x

: GeForce GTX 960 or Radeon R9 290x VRAM: 4GB

4GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage Space : 45GB

: 45GB OS: Windows 10

Recommended specs (4K no Raytracing):

CPU: i7-9700K or Ryzen 7 3700X

i7-9700K or Ryzen 7 3700X GPU : GeForce RTX 2080Ti or Radeon VII

: GeForce RTX 2080Ti or Radeon VII VRAM: 11GB

11GB RAM: 16GB

16GB Storage Space : 45GB (+20GB HD texture pack)

: 45GB (+20GB HD texture pack) OS: Windows 10

Of course, there are a lot of variations between these two ends of the spectrum, and that isn’t even covering if you plan to use ray tracing in the upcoming hacker adventure. Make sure to check out the image for the full Watch Dogs: Legion PC specs and bookmark our Watch Dogs: Legion topic for all the latest news, previews, and content surrounding the next chapter of the Watch Dogs universe.