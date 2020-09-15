New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo may have censored terms like ACAB and coronavirus in latest Switch update

The latest Switch update restricts some interesting keywords from appearing in usernames.
Donovan Erskine
4

Despite the Switch’s massive success and wide variety of games, Nintendo still likes to play it safe and stay as family friendly as possible when it comes to their beloved brand. This is a leading reason as to why online functionality is so restricted on Nintendo devices. The big N has also been known to censor words they deem inappropriate for usernames and in-game chat. The latest Switch update brings about some standard changes, as well as some newly censored words. It’s been reported that “coronavirus” and “ACAB” are among terms now banned from use on the Nintendo Switch.

Dataminer @OatmealDome dove into the 10.2.0 to uncover hidden details in the latest Switch update. They shared that several words had been added to Nintendo’s infamous list of banned terms. Among these are coronavirus, COVID, slave, KKK, ACAB, and Nazi. Through the create an account page on Nintendo, Shacknews can confirm at least the latter five terms are restricted. 

The banning of these terms are clearly a reflection of the current social and political state. As civil unrest has caused tensions to rise in the United States, many have used terms like ACAB in their online handles to indicate where they stand on current matters. On the other hand, there are surely a countless number of trolls itching to go online with obviously offensive and racist names. Nintendo has yet to release any official word or comment on the newly banned words in update 10.2.0

While the banning of these words was a move to keep themselves out of the ongoing social crisis, ironically, Nintendo may have just drawn more attention towards themselves. The Black Lives Matter movement has had a profound impact on the gaming industry over the last several months, as many companies have released statements, delayed events, and donated funds.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    September 15, 2020 8:50 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Nintendo may have censored terms like ACAB and coronavirus in latest Switch update

    • LongscopeTV
      reply
      September 15, 2020 9:19 AM

      Ok. I get the racial terms, and even ACAB.

      But Covid? Coronavirus?
      That's a legit health emergency that should be discussed!

      • pigvomit legacy 10 years
        reply
        September 15, 2020 9:37 AM

        I don’t think Nintendo ever envisioned their product’s in-game chat to be a forum for public discourse on social issues. Not super surprised by this. I’m assuming that people are gaming to get away from the horrors of daily life.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          September 15, 2020 9:57 AM

          Plus they might be concerned that people will spread lies about COVID, which seems way more likely to me than people having productive conversations about it.

        • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          September 15, 2020 10:10 AM

          Yeah, still creepy.

        • mobab legacy 10 years
          reply
          September 15, 2020 10:40 AM

          Yet, we still submit to daily grinds in game.

      • jdcope legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        September 15, 2020 10:17 AM

        YouTube banned those terms too. Videos will get demonetized if they mention them. GamersNexus calls it human malware to get around it.

    • Magitek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 15, 2020 10:09 AM

      Let's change the term to ACAF or ACAP

