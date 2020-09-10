Does Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have crossplay and cross-generation support? Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and its use of crossplay and cross-generation support.

One of the best parts of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the fact that the game will continue to build off the features introduced in past iterations of the franchise. That means that players have a lot to look forward to, though one nagging question on everyone’s minds has been ‘will Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have crossplay and cross-generation support? Here’s what you’re going to need to know.

Does Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have crossplay and cross-generation support?

The short answer here is yes. Like previous installments in the franchise, Black Ops Cold War will support crossplay across five different consoles, including the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S.

While crossplay is definitely a big deal, perhaps the most interesting thing about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the fact that Activision is supporting cross-generation play, which basically means you can start playing the game on one console and then continue your campaign and progress on another. This shared progression system will also transfer in Warzone, allowing you to continue the stuff you already have on the new game and consoles.

The Xbox Series X and Series S are slated to launch on November 10, 2020, with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War hitting the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on November 13. No release date for the next-gen version of the game has been given just yet, but at least fans can rest easy knowing that they won’t lose out on their progress whenever they do decide to upgrade to the newer version.

