Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Nvidia Reactions, Wreckfest, and The Stimulus Games We hope that the latest round of Shacknews Twitch Highlights find you well.

The Shacknews Twitch channel is full steam ahead as we continue to broadcast hours upon hours of content for your viewing pleasure. Our channel is home to a variety of weekly shows that range from silly lets plays to topical discussion shows. You might even catch some insightful interviews from time to time. That being said, folks are quite busy, and it’s more than understandable if you can’t be present for every minute of programming over on our Twitch channel. So, we edit the best bits into these fun highlight videos to recap our week in streaming.

The latest episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights starts with our live reactions to the Nvidia event that went down on September 1. The company revealed the 30-Series of GPUs and our CEO Asif Khan completely geeked out over them alongside Tech Editor Chris Jarrard. From Huang Jensen hiding a 3090 in his oven to the discovery of Machinima, this stream was filled with laughs and excitement.

Every Wednesday our Shacknews Chatty community hosts Wreckfest Shackbattles, where Shackers can come together to have some laughs while annihilating each other on the racetrack. This latest Wreckfest was streamed by LandrosRaick and delivers on all of the goofiness we’ve got to expect from the Wreckfest Shackbattles.

The Shacknews Twitch Highlights also pays a visit to Indie-licious. Hosted every Monday by News Editor TJ Denzer, Indie-licious puts the spotlight on smaller games. In his latest episode, Denzer plays Rhythm Fighter, a game that marries roguelikes and music.

Lastly, the Stimulus Games wraps up this installment of Shacknews Twitch Highlights. Hosted by Asif Khan, the Stimulus Games, are our way of keeping the economy nice and stimulated during these trying times. The latest competition was the third showdown between members of the Shacknews A/V team.

