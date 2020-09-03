Razer announces the Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse The next mouse from Razer is the second iteration of its Naga peripheral.

Razer is one of the biggest names in the world of PC gaming accessories. Offering players some top of the line gear, Razer has become a go-to brand for many. The company has announced one of their latest devices - the Naga Pro wireless gaming mouse. The latest addition to the Razer Naga family of products is certainly the most ambitious yet.

Razer shared all the new details about the Naga Pro with Shacknews via a press release. Razer hopes that the Naga Pro’s wide range of customization will give players the edge they need, rather it be in a tactical FPS, battle royale, or MMO.

The Razer Naga Pro mouse goes entirely wireless, a change for the family of gaming mice.

Razer Naga Pro gaming mouse features:

3 swappable side plates for personalized button configurations.

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for a connection faster than wired mice.

Up to 20 programmable buttons for extended controls.

Razer Focus+ 20K DPI Optical Sensor for cutting-edge precision.

Razer Optical Mouse Switch for actuation at the speed of light.

3 modes of connection for versatile use.

Advanced On-board Memory with up to 5 memory profiles.

The most notable upgrade with the Naga Pro is unquestionably the wireless design. There are several wireless mouse options on the market, but many shy away out of concerns surrounding latency and accuracy. Razer makes the bold claim that the Naga Pro is capable of speeds faster than a wired mouse, which could make it quite the formidable device.

“Customization has always been a key component of inclusivity by enabling more gamers to play together. The Naga Pro embodies this ideal and gives everyone the control to play their own way, unrestrained by a cord.” said Alvin Cheung, the Senior Vice President of the Peripherals Business Unit at Razer.

For those interested in the upgrade, the Naga Pro costs $149.99 USD and is available now on the Razer website. For more on the latest offerings from Razer, stay with us right here on Shacknews.