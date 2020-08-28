Cendres: A Survival Journey announced from Dontnod Co-Founder The next game from the co-founder of Dontnod Entertainment is a survival-exploration experience.

While Gamescom Opening Night Live featured plenty of high-profile announcements and reveals, it only marked the beginning of what will be several days of gaming news. Following the presentation, a new game was announced from Hervé Bonin, a Co-Founder of Dontnod Entertainment. Titled Cendres: A Survival Journey, this new project is an atmospheric survival game set in an unknown land. A new trailer was released to accompany the announcement.

In the trailer, we get a great sense of the tone to expect when jumping into Cendres: A Survival Journey. The world is entirely greyscale, giving the already harsh environments an extra sense of dread. We see the player’s party resting by a campfire, as they allocate meds and resources to different members. There’s also thunderstorms and snowstorms, implying that the weather will factor into gameplay.

The Steam page for Cendres: A Survival Journey gives more insight as to what players can expect from the game. “A survival journey through a harsh world without rules or judgement. Only your choices matter in the face of moral dilemmas. Manage your party, food & equipment on this non-linear narrative survival sim with 34 possible endings.”

The world around the player will be heavily influenced by the decisions they make. We get a taste of this in the trailer, when the player party encounters two mysterious figures on their journey. The figures offer to guide the group to their next location, and the player can opt to either trust them or attack them.

Dontnod has churned out some solid work, including their latest release, Tell Me Why. Having one of the Co-Founders from that studio helming Cendres is a positive sign for the game’s future. Cendres: A Survival Journey is set to release in 2021, we’ll have the latest news and info for you right here on Shacknews.