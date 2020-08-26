Just Dance 2021 will upgrade from PS4 to PS5... but only if you have a physical copy Players will be required to own the PS4 disc to access the PS5 version of Just Dance 2021.

During the Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase that dropped out of the blue on August 26, Ubisoft revealed Just Dance 2021, the next iteration of their long-running music series. Coinciding with the announcement, Just Dance 2021 went live for preorders. However, there is some interesting information in regards to the next-gen versions of the game. To access Just Dance 2021 on the PS5 free of charge, players will have to insert the PS4 disc into their PlayStation 5, and keep it there.

On the Ubisoft website, there is a link for players to pre-order Just Dance 2021 on their preferred platform. For the Xbox Series X, players will be able to acquire the game through the Xbox Smart Delivery program, in which purchasing the game for the Xbox One will also provide access to the Series X version of the game. However, for the PlayStation 5 version will require players to own the physical disc for PlayStation 4.

“Just Dance 2021 PlayStation 4 game on Blu-Ray Disc must be kept inserted in a PlayStation 5 console to play the corresponding Just Dance 2021 PlayStation 5 digital version at no additional cost, when available.” the site reads. From the wording, it looks like players won’t be able to permanently unlock Just Dance 2021’s PS5 iteration, but will need to keep the PS4 disc in the system at all times to have access.

This brings up concerns when you consider that the PlayStation 5 will launch with a digital edition that doesn’t have a disc drive. If this is the route that more current-gen games will take, it gives us a clearer idea of what to expect when transferring titles to the PS5.

Just Dance 2021 was Ubisoft's (not so) surprise announcement during the latest Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Presentation.