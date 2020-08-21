Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 launch trailer tears up the skate park See the first two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games like never before when you dive into these remakes, which look super slick.

It's almost time to hit the half-pipe again. No, you aren't stuck in a time warp. It's 2020, and we're getting a remake of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater!

You can pick up Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 this September, and to celebrate its release, publisher Activision and developer Vicarious Visions have released a launch trailer.

The trailer shows off some of the slick moves you can pull off across a variety of locations. The skaters look great, the parks and cityscapes look awesome, and best of all, there's an excellent soundtrack. Plus, you can play solo or with friends if you so choose.

Build your own skatepark to tear up if you feel up to the challenge. There's a lot going on in this collection that brings the first two Tony Hawk's Pro Skater games together, and it shows.

Our Editor-in-Chief and CEO Asif Khan went hands-on with this radical Tony Hawk revival, and he came away quite pleased. Here's what he thought about it:

"The Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Warehouse demo shows off the amazing attention to detail by the folks at Vicarious Visions. While I might not agree with their audio choices, those design decisions come from a good place of caring about the franchise while trying to do something that feels new. This is a very tricky needle to thread, and early indications are that THPS 1+2 will accomplish what many thought was impossible just a few years ago. Making a great skateboarding video game in 2020 is no small feat, but this game is not pretending to be Superman."

Can't wait to skate? Pick up Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 when it debuts on September 4 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.