Harmonix's Fuser adds 12 more songs, with over 100 available at launch Yes, you'll be able to get your groove on to songs like "Dragostea Din Tei" and "Rehab" when the game launches.

Harmonix's upcoming music fusion game Fuser is going to launch with over 100 songs, thanks to the recent addition of several new tunes.

Publisher NCSoft and Harmonix announced 12 new songs that were being added to the Fuser roster, with some new and old hits that should be fun to add to the mix:

a-ha – “Take On Me”

Ace of Base – “The Sign”

Amy Winehouse – “Rehab”

Basement Jaxx – “Where’s Your Head At”

Becky G featuring Natti Natasha – “Sin Pijama”

Benny Benassi presents The Biz – “Satisfaction”

Childish Gambino – “Summertime Magic”

Flo Rida featuring Sage The Gemini & Lookas – “G.D.F.R.”

The Killers – “The Man”

O-Zone – “Dragostea Din Tei”

Paul van Dyk – “For An Angel (PvD Remix ’09)”

Sean Paul – “Temperature”

These songs join a variety of artists like LMFAO, Lady Gaga, Post Malone, and several others as seen previously in the game in its debut trailer and gameplay footage. Fuser looks very much like a mix of DropMix and DJ Hero, though you aren't required to use any peripherals to play it. It looks like a lot of fun, and you can see it in action in the trailer below.

Previously, our own Ozzie Mejia went hands-on with Fuser. Here's what he thought about it:

"For the serious DJ, Fuser gets more complex as it goes on. Players have the option to record loops and inject them into their sets. A big part of the formula is not only working with the songs available, but also taking song loops to create something fresh and exciting. Even before using loops, I was already finding dozens of different combinations using components of songs like 'Call Me Maybe' and 'Party Rock Anthem.' Adding loops add even more variety to what already looks to be a deep musical experience."

Fuser is set to debut later this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.