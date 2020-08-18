Raji: An Ancient Epic brings an Indian adventure to the Switch, out today The action-adventure will release first as a timed-exclusive for Nintendo Switch.

We got a diverse lineup of games during the August Indie World Presentation from Nintendo. Among these was Raji: An Ancient Epic, an action-adventure title that is rooted in Indian culture. Set in ancient India, this game centers around a young girl chosen by the gods to fight against a demonic invasion. One of the bigger surprises came at the end of Raji’s segment, where it was revealed that the game will release on Switch later today as a timed-exclusive.

Raji: An Ancient Epic is based on Hindu and Balineese mythology. Developed by Nodding Heads Games and Super.com, players control a young girl defending the human realm from a demonic invasion. “Her destiny: Rescue her younger brother and face the mighty demon lord. Players will experience fluid combat and parkour while mastering divine weapons.” Nintendo shared in a press release.

In the newly released trailer, which can be seen above, we get a look at the gameplay and combat in Raji: An Ancient Epic. With locations, music, and characters enriched in Indian culture, Raji is shaping up to be a unique gaming experience, as we’re seeing an underrepresented demographic take center stage.

Raji was announced over three years ago, but is finally getting into the hands of players. It was revealed during the broadcast that Raji: An Ancient Epic would be available for purchase today. The game can be picked up now in the Nintendo Switch eShop for $24.99. Raji was just one of several games that were highlighted during Nintendo’s Indie World presentation. For more, visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to the indie-focused broadcast.