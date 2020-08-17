New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo Indie World showcase coming tomorrow

Nintendo is putting the spotlight on upcoming Indie titles in their next presentation.
Donovan Erskine
2

Nintendo fans have grown quite desperate for Switch news in recent months. In the wake of E3’s cancellation, we’ve seen a countless number of projects and announcements be delayed and moved around. Though it may not be a proper Direct, Nintendo’s next digital presentation has been dated. A Nintendo Indie World Showcase has been announced for August 18.

Nintendo made the announcement in the morning hours of August 17 on their official Twitter account, giving fans just 24 hours’ notice before the event begins. The presentation will be streamed live on August 18 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on the Nintendo YouTube channel. The Indie World Showcase will be debuted in a premiere format. The countdown has already begun, and you can watch the stream right here using the embed below. 

As the name indicates, this event will be entirely focused on independent titles coming to the Nintendo Switch. This means that fans shouldn’t expect news on Metroid Prime 4, or the trailer for Breath of the Wild’s sequel. Instead, independent games will be taking center stage. This doesn’t come as a shock, as Nintendo likes to sprinkle in these smaller-scaled Indie World presentations to break up their major events.

The Nintendo Switch has become a great destination for indie games. The eShop is home to a wide variety of independent titles, drawing comparisons to Valve’s Steam Store. It’s unknown which games will pop up during the broadcast, but we won’t have to wait long to find out. 

The official Nintendo Indie World logo used for these presentations.

With less than 24 hours until the presentation begins, it won’t be long until the next batch of Nintendo news drops. Whatever the company has up its sleeve for tomorrow, you can expect to read all about it right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

