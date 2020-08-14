Xur's location and wares for August 14, 2020 - Destiny2 Find out everything you need to know about Xur's location and wares for August 14, 2020 in Destiny 2.

Friday has come again, which means it is time to dive into Destiny 2 and check out Xur’s location and wares for August 14, 2020. As always, we’ve got all the details you need to know right here, right now, so let’s take a look.

As usual, Xur will appear at 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. PDT, and will stick around until the weekly reset at the start of next week. The Exotic merchant can be found over io The Rig on Titan. Grab your Sparrow and head on over there to take a look at all the new items he has available today.

Head to Titan to find Xur this week.

As always, we’ve listed out all the items that Xur has on offer below:

Skull of Dire Ahamkara - 23 Legendary Shards

Ophidia Spathe - 23 Legendary Shards

Mk. 44 Stand Asides - 23 Legendary Shards

Graviton Lance - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

If you aren’t sure what to buy this time around, we don’t blame you. It’s usually a good rule of thumb to go ahead and pick up any items you don’t already have. Even if they aren’t very useful right now, they could always end up with a hefty buff somewhere down the line (or even unavailable when Bungie starts vaulting things). It also pays to continue upping the amount of items in your Collections if you’re looking to unlock every Exotic item in the game.

Of course, you’ll need plenty of Legendary Shards if you’re planning to pick up several items, so make sure you check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards if you’re starting to run low.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares for August 14, 2020, make sure you head back over to our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more in-depth help with Bungie’s hit shooter.