Mediatonic hands out Fall Guys freebies after server issues If you've been having difficulty jumping online to play Fall Guys, developer Mediatonic has some goodies for you.

If you've been having issues playing Mediatonic's Fall Guys because of server issues, the developer is looking to offer you some in-game freebies to make it right.

The official Fall Guys Twitter broke the news: you'll get some free stuff as part of reparations for the issues the servers had last week. This will come in the way of a Legendary Prickles costume and 5,000 kudos to be spent in the game's store.

"While we were fighting to keep the servers up and running last week, we promised we'd figure out a way to compensate the community for being so awesome and bearing with us!" the tweet announced.

"We're pleased to announce we're gifting you all this Legendary Prickles costume and 5,000 kudos!" Now you can finally customize your character to your liking, even if you don't particularly do well in-game.

This will automatically go to "any player that has ever opened the game before midnight tonight," so that's pretty much everyone. The winning costume is a variant of a cactus submitted by a Make A Fall Guys contest winner, and it's very cute.

Moreover, you shouldn't have issues getting into the game now as it seems those problems have been resolved. Now, onward to collect more crowns!