Microsoft almost split Halo Infinite up into multiple parts before delaying the game Halo Infinite could have been shipped as separate parts, but in the end it was decided that a delay was the better option.

Halo Infinite has officially been delayed, but as it turns out, that wasn't the first course of action Microsoft wanted to take.

In a recent episode of Gary Whitta's Animal Talking show, Xbox head Phil Spencer revealed that Halo Infinite could have just as easily been split up into multiple parts instead of being delayed.

"Let me start just by recognizing the fans and the fact that is is a bummer," said Spencer. "It is disappointing to people, it’s disappointing to us. We were looking forward to the alignment of Halo Infinite and the Xbox Series X."

He went on to say that the team at Microsoft, along with 343 Industries, briefly considered splitting up the game to ship at separate times to meet the Xbox Series X deadline, but after deliberations with internal teams, it was ultimately decided that a delay would be better.

"It just didn’t feel, to all of us, like the Halo release that we would want," he said of the decision.

"I’ll apologize to the fans, because I never like to set up expectations and then not hit them, but I also believe we’re making the right decision, in the long run, for both Xbox and Halo and our customers," said Spencer. While Halo Infinite was pushed back, that hasn't kept the Xbox Series X from chugging ahead to its planned release date, which is set to take place in November. There just won't be any Halo on board for this launch, unfortunately.

