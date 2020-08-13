Pokemon Gigantamax Copperajah Max GameStop event starts this weekend Be sure to participate in this weekend's event if you want a chance at landing a Gigantamax Copperajah of your own.

Looking to add another new Pokemon to your collection in Sword and Shield? You won't want to miss out on this special distribution event from GameStop.

Beginning this weekend on August 14, you'll be able to take part in a special Gigantamax Copperajah Max Raid, which will enable to you potentially add that Pokemon to your party. You need to first stop by a GameStop store to participate, where you will need to use your smartphone to receive a Mystery Gift to transfer to Pokemon Sword and Shield to start the raid. Of course, you'll need a copy of Sword or Shield to play.

This event already began earlier this summer for European stores, but it's just now coming to Western gamers, so if you already heard about friends overseas being able to participate, now's your chance. With that in mind, it should take place in the same manner as the European version, which placed the Max Raid in the Watchtower Ruins Wild Area den. The Gigantamax Copperajah you'll face will be a three-star raid and it will include several tough abilities to face off against. Just look at Gigantamax Copperajah below. It is not to be trifled with.

This will be challenging battle, and you'll want to go into it with your strongest Pokemon. Luckily, you have plenty of time to take part if you need a bit of extra prep. The event is going on from August 14 through August 31, so don't be afraid to get some extra training in.

At the end of it all, you may just become one additional Pokemon richer, and this isn't one that will let you just steamroll over it. Be sure you check in and get your Max Raid on this weekend, even if it means stopping by a GameStop for a moment. You can probably just sit outside in your car and get the item you need.