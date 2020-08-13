Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 dated for tasty October release This spicy meatball of a cooking game is headed for an October debut so you can get your cooking on anytime.

Ready to fill up your plate with more gaming goodness? Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3 has been dated for an October release.

In this spirited sequel, plyers take part in the Iron Cook National Food Truck Championships. Set in 2042, players will have a chance to check out a new story-driven campaign, which lets you choose between hundreds of foods to cook, bothf pulled from old titles and a selection of new cuisines for this game. There's plenty of dishses already seen in older Cook, Serve, Delicious! games, so you won't have any trouble getting acclimated if you're a returning player.

Plus, you can play the single-player campaign alone or with a friend in local co-op as you upgrade your food truck to sell new dishes and work across the nation as you try to claim your title of best chef (and food truck) in the world. Honestly, the real appeal here is how realistic all the dishes actually look. If you weren't hungry before you start playing, you certainly will be by the time you finish playing a few rounds.

The game will be available after exiting Early Access on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC for $19.99. That's about the price of a cheap dinner for the family, so you might opt for trying out some electronic cooking lessons with this game one night while chowing down. If there's anything this series will teach you, it's all about being patient and learning to put together dishes while making sure you've got everything you need. It isn't as easy as it looks.

Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates on all things related to tasty gaming, and be sure to let us know if you've been on board with this series.