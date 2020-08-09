Watch the 2020 Quake World Championship Finals here It's Day 3 of QuakeCon at Home, and Bethesda is wrapping up the event with the final Quake Pro League competition of the season. Tune into the 2020 Quake World Championship Finals here!

Today is the final day of QuakeCon at Home, and it is also day 3 of the Quake World Championship. The Quake Pro League rebooted the Quake Champions esports effort last year at QuakeCon 2019, and today is the last event in the season. With the very best Quake players in the world still remaining, today should be full of amazing arena FPS gameplay. Tune in to the competition right now. Please take a look at the 2020 Quake World Championship Finals.

The Quake World Championship features a $150,000 prize pool with the final bracket combining both European and North American players. The top 8 players remaining at the end of day 2 were rapha, cnz, cha1n, vengeurR, RAISY, and DaHanG. Rapha and vengeurR have already advanced to the Winner's Finals of the bracket, and the Loser's Bracket Round 1 is currently underway. Head to Liquidpedia to check out the Quake World Championship Final Bracket.

