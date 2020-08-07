Final Fantasy 7 Remake sales reach over 5 million copies Final Fantasy 7 Remake did quite well for itself, as it's amassed an impressive amount of sales since launch.

If you've been enjoying the Final Fantasy 7 Remake since it launched around four months ago, you're far from the only one. It's amassed quite the legion of fans, at least we can surmise in terms of sales since its debut.

According to Square Enix, Final Fantasy 7 Remake has become its best-selling digital game on any PlayStation platform ever, topping over 5 million in sales. This figure includes digital sales as well as those physical copies shipped to retailers, which does mean the number of copies sold to customers falls a bit short of that number.

This isn't the first time that we've seen Final Fantasy 7 Remake perform particularly well in terms of sales. It ended up selling a whopping 3.5 million in just three days when it launched and this is just on PlayStation thus far. It will still be arriving on additional platforms in 2021 that Square Enix has yet to confirm.

Our own Greg Burke reviewed Final Fantasy 7 Remake and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he thought about it:

"Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a masterpiece, a love letter to FF7 fans, an homage to one of the greatest games of all time. At its best it does everything the original did in 1997, revolutionizing the way video game stories can be told and reimaged. Square Enix has created a wonderful game full of characters, set pieces and stories for a whole new generation of players to follow the journey of Cloud Strife and his friends on a mission to save the world. Even though I personally didn’t care for the last hour or so of the game, I can’t deny the amazing effort Square Enix has put into Final Fantasy 7 Remake. It’s a fantastical, wonderful, magnificent experience for new and old gamers alike."

