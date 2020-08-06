StreamElements announces $100,000 Creator Diversity Fund The streaming company aims to help underrepresented groups livestream like the pros.

StreamElements announced today that they have created a new Creator Diversity Fund, designed to help content creators from underrepresented groups with professional livestreaming services and support. The fund will be divided among 20 content creator applicants worldwide who are currently Twitch Partners or Affiliates, with each selected creator receiving a $5000 cash equivalent in services and graphics from StreamElements.

“The challenges surrounding underrepresented groups have been prevalent for a long time, whether it’s dealing with sexism, racism, or other forms of prejudice,” said Doron Nir, CEO, StreamElements. “Although livestreaming is a very nascent industry, it provides the same hurdles for members of these groups. While our tools and services are free to use, our team also builds high impact custom graphics for many of the top creators in the industry which enables their channels to stand out. It is this level of production, design, and service we will be using to elevate the aesthetics and engagement of creators aspiring to be among those at the top, but are facing more adversity getting there.”

The goal of this effort is to provide each winner with the assets and assistance to create a top tier Twitch channel experience.

Here's a breakdown of the StreamElements design package and eligibility:

Design Package

The design package includes access to a special Discord support server and the following collection of chanel assets:

Static Assets

Logo

Emotes x4

Sub Badges x5

Social media headers (Twitter/Youtube/Facebook)

Offline screen

Tipping page

Stream info panels

Animated Assets

Stream in-game overlay (labels, webcam, widgets, etc..)

Stream scenes (Start, Be right back and End scene)

Animated alerts x 3

Custom transition (stinger)

Eligibility

To be eligible for the grant, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a member of an underrepresented group (i.e. Black, PoC, Women, LGBTQIA+, Individuals with disabilities)

An active ⦁ Partner or ⦁ Affiliate streamer on Twitch.

Plans to stream for a minimum of 20 hours a week or 80 hours a month

Provide a paragraph describing why they are applying for this grant such as what they hope to achieve or learn with it

It is awesome to see StreamElements focus directly on underrepresented streamers, as many companies have been focused on raising money for charities in the wake of the recent waves of civil unrest. This sort of grassroots community-driven fund is definitely a step in the right direction and a welcome announcement. If you are a streamer who is a member of an underrepresented group, you have until August 14, 2020 to submit your application. Winners will be notified on August 31, 2020 and work will begin on their asset packages during September and October of this year. Head to the StreamElements Creator Fund landing page to submit your application today!