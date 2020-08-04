New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Resident Evil Resistance free update and RE2 costumes out this week

Players get a wealth of new Resident Evil Resistance content with new costumes and other content.

Brittany Vincent
If you're an avid Resident Evil Resistance fan, you're about to get an awesome new injection of new costumes as well as content.

Starting on August 5 (Wednesday), Resident Evil Resistance will bring new twists on old maps in the multiplayer game, with Downtown transforming into Uptown and the Abandoned Park changing into the Bemusement Park. They'll get a glossy new coat of paint to give them an intriguing look in case you were getting a bit tired of their old setups.

Most importantly, however, there's a slew of new costumes on the way with which you can outfit your characters. Survivors will get a series of costumes based on Resident Evil 2's Claire and Leon, as well as some new goodies you can use to make your characters look a bit more like you want them to.

If you've never played the Resident Evil 3 remake, our own David Craddock reviewed it and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he thought about it:

"Fans spent over 20 years clamoring for a remake of a specific entry in the series, and it wasn't Resident Evil 3. Let that serve as proof that developers often know what we want better than we do. I did not go into this review expecting RE3's reimagining to be the best Resident Evil I've played, or one of the best games I've played, ever. "

Overall, this update isn't a huge amount of content for the game, but it does give you enough reason to return to check things out since it's been out for a while now. Also, if you were a fan of the Resident Evil 2 Remake, you should have plenty of things to get excited about. Jill gets a totally new look, and that's cool on its own, right?

