Warzone Season 5 trailer reveals opened stadium and new locations

Infinity Ward has released a new action-packed trailer for Warzone Season 5 ahead of its release.
Donovan Erskine
1

Call of Duty: Warzone is set to begin its fifth season on August 5. Adding new locations, operators, and more, there will be plenty for players to explore when the season begins. Developer Infinity Ward has released a new trailer commemorating the release of Season 5. 

The new trailer for Warzone Season 5 trailer was posted to the Call of Duty YouTube channel and can be seen below. In the trailer, we see the new Shadow Company operators up to absolutely no good. Members of the faction place explosives on the roof of the Stadium, one of the battle royale’s most iconic locations. They proceed to literally blow the roof off of the place, opening up the Stadium as a brand new location.

It was heavily ruored that the Stadium would be opening up in Season 5, and we finally got a look at all of the action that’ll be going down inside the dome when the newest update goes live. We see players running through the bleachers, as well as different gift shops. It’ll be fascinating to see how the changes to one of Warzone’s biggest points of interest impacts the flow of each match.

A new season for Warzone means a new season for Modern Warfare proper. In Season 5 Modern Warfare’s standard multiplayer mode is receiving new maps with Livestock and Suldal Harbor. 

Season 5 will also mark the release of a new battle pass, which players can purchase and then level up through earning experience in order to acquire new cosmetics, skins, and weapons to be used in both Warzone and standard Modern Warfare multiplayer. Things don’t stop there, as Infinity Ward usually drops in more content over the course of a season. For updates on what’s new in Warzone, keep it locked to the Shacknews page dedicated to the Call of Duty battle royale game.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

