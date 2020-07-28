Valorant teasing a new agent named Killjoy New posts on social media hint to a new agent coming to Valorant.

With Valorant coming up on two months since its release, we’re about to see several changes to the game’s online environment. With Act 1 of Ignition coming to an end, Valorant will be receiving a new battle pass, and all ranked player progress will be reset. One thing that is shrouded in mystery however, is the next playable agent. Riot Games seems to be gearing up for an announcement.

On July 28, Riot Games made a peculiar post to the official Valorant Twitter account. Captioned “Wer ist sie?”, the tweet contains four images. One is a close-up of keys on a keyboard. The second image is a shot of what looks like an electrical weapon or gadget with a yellow face on it that looks similar to Tweety from the Looney Tunes. In the third image, we see a small vehicle that looks like an RC car. Lastly, there is an image of gloved hands typing on a keyboard.

While it’s quite hard to deipher any meaning from this post on the surface, we can get a better understanding of what’s going on while using the clues presented. The caption “Wer ist sie?” is a German phrase that translates directly to “Who is she?” in English. Next, if you look closely in the background of the second and third image, you can make out the word “Killjoy” spelled in big fluorescent lights.

From an RC car, to a laptop, to the electrical weapon seen in the images posted we’ve got enough information to start making some educated assumptions about the next agent in Valorant. Most likely named Killjoy, the next agent seems to be a female character of German origin. Her kit will likely revolve around different gadgets and electronics, similar to what we see from Cypher.

The name "Killjoy" can be seen in the blurred background of this image.

The teasing of this new character is right in line with the character release timeline that Riot Games shared in a dev diary back in June. Executive Producer Anna Donlon explicitly stated that the developer was aiming to release a new agent at the beginning of each Act, which would work out to about 6 agents a year. With Act 1 ending soon, we’re due for a new playable agent.

What do you make of the Killjoy teases? Was there anything we missed in Riot Games' cryptic Twitter post? For more on Valorant, visit our page on Shacknews dedicated to the FPS.