Frostpunk's story comes to an end with On The Edge this August The next expansion for Frostpunk adds new story and features to the survival game.

Now over two years old, 11 Bit Studios’ Frostpunk has seen quite the success. This survival game allows players to build their own cities and make decisions that have tangible impacts on the game. Since its release, Frostpunk has been given content updates to keep players busy. Titled On The Edge, the third and final major expansion to Frostpunk is set to arrive on August 20.

Developer 11 Bit Studios shared a slew of new details about On The Edge today via a press release. This expansion will add more story to where Frostpunk’s narrative ended. This is a change from The Last Autumn, which took place before the events of the original game. “The storm has exposed an army warehouse from times before the evacuation. A scouting party is sent from New London to set up an outpost and a steady chain of supplies. It’s time to take another step on the laborious path of rebuilding hope and leading humankind to survival.” This sets the stage for the events in On The Edge.

When On The Edge releases on August 20, players will be able to enjoy a brand new story set after the events of Frostpunk. In addition, this expansion also includes a new map, as well as new mechanics that will help players build their diplomatic and economic relationships.

The story of Frostpunk will come to its conclusion with On The Edge, as the expansion is set to be the final major installment to the survival game. Season pass owners will receive On The Edge at no additional charge. Other players can purchase the expansion separately when it launches on August 20. For more on Frostpunk, stay with us right here on Shacknews.