Free Xbox Live Gold games for August include Portal Knights, Override: Mech City Brawl, & more Make four games yours as part of August's collection of Games with Gold, with plenty of goodies dropping all month.

Microsoft has announced its latest lineup of free games for Xbox Live Gold subscribers for August, and there are a few goodies in there you won't want to forget to download if you're looking to grow your collection further.

The latest collection of free Xbox games include two Xbox One titles and two Xbox releases. They include Portal Knights, Override: Mech City Brawl, MX Unleashed, and Red Faction II. It's a pretty eclectic mix to kick off our descent into fall.

When can you start nabbing the games? Portal Knights will be available the entire month of August, beginning on August 1. It's normally $19.99, but you'll be able to snag it for (you guessed it!) the low, low price of free. Starting on August 16 and ending on September 15, Override: Mech City Brawl will be available. It's normally $29.99, but you guessed correctly again: it's free right now. Those are the two Xbox One titles available to download.

As far as regular Xbox games, starting August 1, you can grab MX Unleashed, regularly $14.99. It will be taken out of the rotation on August 15. Finally, Red Faction II, normally $14.99, will be available from August 16 through August 31. That gives you plenty of time over the next few weeks to pick up these new games.

It's a good time to have some older titles on hand as we're in a bit of a gaming lull for the moment. There are a few games coming out here and there, but we're largely out of big releases for the time being. It's a good time to go back and finish some things you may not have even started before.

In the meantime, we're all excitedly prepping for things like Cyberpunk 2077 and the new consoles around the corner. How excited are you? Be sure to let us know in the comments below.