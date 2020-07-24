Fortnite to broadcast We The People x More Than A Vote at Party Royale Voter suppression will be the focus of the next Party Royale event.

We’ve seen Epic Games use Fortnite as a platform for more than just the battle royale experience. Live concerts, trailer releases, and movie showings have all gone down in the digital world of Fortnite. Now, Fortnite is using its platform to amplify the discussions being had in the world of social justice. The next Fortnite event will be a broadcast about voter suppression and how it impacts the black community.

Fortnite announced the event on their official Twitter account. Presented by ØPUS UNITED, We The People x More Than A Vote will bring together several entertainers and prominent figures to talk about voter suppression disproportionately impacting the black community, and how to combat it. This event will be held by Cari Champion and will feature Jalen Rose, Jason Heyward, Bun B, Russ, and Yvonne Orji. The broadcast will begin on July 28 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. To watch, players will need to just load into the Party Royale playlist and then make their way to the main stage.

Join us at the Big Screen for a special presentation on July 28 at 7 PM ET.



Watch ØPUS United presents We The People x More than a Vote hosted by @CariChampion featuring @YvonneOrji, @russdiemon, @BunBTrillOG, @JalenRose, and Jason Heyward.



More details:https://t.co/mtdIV3NPcH pic.twitter.com/C7yBPrnOBN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 24, 2020

This is the second We The People event that Fortnite has hosted. Following the civil unrest that was sparked by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, we’ve seen a number of issues plaguing the black community in America receive a boost in attention. Many companies have come forward to donate funds and resources to the cause.

Fortnite has become one of the biggest platforms in entertainment, so it’s amazing to see them using said platform to amplify serious, yet important conversations. For more on the Black Lives Matter movement, visit the page on our website dedicated to those stories.