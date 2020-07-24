New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Fortnite to broadcast We The People x More Than A Vote at Party Royale

Voter suppression will be the focus of the next Party Royale event.
Donovan Erskine
1

We’ve seen Epic Games use Fortnite as a platform for more than just the battle royale experience. Live concerts, trailer releases, and movie showings have all gone down in the digital world of Fortnite. Now, Fortnite is using its platform to amplify the discussions being had in the world of social justice. The next Fortnite event will be a broadcast about voter suppression and how it impacts the black community.

Fortnite announced the event on their official Twitter account. Presented by ØPUS UNITED, We The People x More Than A Vote will bring together several entertainers and prominent figures to talk about voter suppression disproportionately impacting the black community, and how to combat it. This event will be held by Cari Champion and will feature Jalen Rose, Jason Heyward, Bun B, Russ, and Yvonne Orji. The broadcast will begin on July 28 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. To watch, players will need to just load into the Party Royale playlist and then make their way to the main stage.

This is the second We The People event that Fortnite has hosted. Following the civil unrest that was sparked by the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, we’ve seen a number of issues plaguing the black community in America receive a boost in attention. Many companies have come forward to donate funds and resources to the cause.

Fortnite has become one of the biggest platforms in entertainment, so it’s amazing to see them using said platform to amplify serious, yet important conversations. For more on the Black Lives Matter movement, visit the page on our website dedicated to those stories.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola