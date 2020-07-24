Xur's location and wares for July 24, 2020 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur's location is and what he has available for sale the weekend of July 24, 2020 in Destiny 2.

Another week has come and gone. Those looking to spend some time in Destiny 2 this weekend will want to know Xur’s location and wares for July 24, 2020, and we’re going to break it all down for you right here.

Xur’s location and wares for July 24, 2020

Those looking to find Xur will want to head over to The Rig on Titan to find the merchant of the Nine today. As usual, he has one piece of Exotic armor for each Guardian class, one Exotic weapon, and one Exotic Engram for you to purchase.

Of course, you’re going to need plenty of Legendary Shards to buy all the goodies that Xur has to offer, so make sure you’ve stocked up on those with our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards.

Head to Titan to find Xur this week.

Now that we’ve established where Xur is, let’s talk about the items he has up for grabs. Here’s a full list of the wares that Xur has for sale:

Liar's Handshake Exotic Hunter Gauntlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Skull of Dire Ahamkara Exotic Warlock Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Eternal Warrior Exotic Titan Helmet - 23 Legendary Shards

Sunshot Exotic Hand Cannon - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

As usual, if you don’t already have something that Xur is offering, make sure you go ahead and buy it. Pretty much anything that he has to offer will up your Power Level if you haven’t maxed it out just yet, and you’ll want all the weapons and armor that the game has to offer for your Collections. Xur will stick around until the weekly reset hits on Tuesday, so you’ve got most of the weekend to grab these goodies if you can’t login today.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares for July 24, you can head back over to our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide for more in-depth content to help you get the most out of Bungie’s ever-evolving, online shooter.