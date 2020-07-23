Where was Banjo-Kazooie at Xbox Games Showcase? Those looking for the iconic bear and bird combo during today's presentation are probably wondering where was Banjo-Kazooie at the Xbox Game Showcase?

With the Xbox Series X coming, it seemed like the perfect time to revive the Banjo-Kazooie series on a new platform. Any fans chomping at the bit for more information on the bird and bear combo were probably disappointed when the Xbox Games Showcase ended this afternoon without any sign of the iconic duo. So where was Banjo-Kazooie at the Xbox Games Showcase? Here’s what we know.

Where was Banjo-Kazooie at the Xbox Games Showcase?

Banjo-Kazooie is easily one of the most iconic games of the action 3D platformer genre, and with Rare working on a ton of great content under the Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios banners, many players have found themselves wondering when we’d see a return to the bird and bear duo. Unfortunately, this month’s Xbox Games Showcase only brought more disappointment.

While Rare hasn’t exactly said that they won’t make another Banjo-Kazooie, it definitely seems like the series is on the back burner when it comes to their workload. With Yooka-Laylee seeing so much success upon its release, many players thought that Playtonic Games might take up the mantle and bring the duo back to our television screens. Unfortunately, these hopes were dash earlier today when Playtonic took to Twitter to state (once again) that they were no working on a new Banjo game of any kind, stating “Don’t pin hope on us!”.

Sadly, nobody really knows what in the world is going on with Banjo-Kazooie. There’s no indication from Rare or Microsoft on when they might revisit the ip, and thus fans will just need to continue waiting for new information to drop. It’s been 20 years since the second game in the series released, and fans are ready to see the familiar figures return to the spotlight. All we need to do now is wait for Rare to answer our call.

Now that you know what’s going on with Banjo-Kazooie, make sure you check out the rest of the great announcements from the Xbox Games Showcase.