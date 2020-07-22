Second Ubisoft Forward showcase dated for September We can expect another rounds of announcements this September from Ubisoft, which was confirmed in a company earnings call.

Though we just had a special Ubisoft Forward presentation in mid-July, another one is on its way this September.

Ubisoft confirmed as much during its Q1 earnings call today, where it said we should expect additional information about the upcoming Ubisoft Forward ahead of its debut.

We just learned about a number of games during the previous Forward, including the official debut of Far Cry 6 as well as Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion. Still, there were several titles missing from that presentation. Perhaps they'll show up in September? That's what many of us are hoping, anyway.

We still aren't sure what exactly we'll hear about when the new event rolls around, but it would be nice to have some sort of confirmation that Skull and Bones is still coming down the pipeline. We'd also like to hear more about some of its plans for the next console generation.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait and see what comes of the event, but you know we'll be here waiting and ready to go and to discuss it with you once it happens. As always, be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews for additional updates.