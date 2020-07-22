Shack's Arcade Corner: Karnov The latest Arcade Corner centers around mother Russia



Shack’s Arcade Corner has been our way to highlight some of our favorite retro titles. With arcades not being so central to the world of gaming as they were many years ago, these nostalgic looks to the past are a great opportunity to learn more about some titles that have been lost to time. The latest episode of Shack’s Arcade Corner features Karnov, a platformer starring a Russian strongman.

Originally released in 1988 in arcades, Karnov was developed and published by Data East. As titular character Karnov, players go on a journey to find the ultimate treasure. In the video, you can see gameplay from Karnov. The strongman shoots fireballs to take down the various monsters and mythical creatures he comes across. Dinosaurs and dragons are among the various foes present in Karnov.

In Arcade Corner, we like to look at some of the stranger aspects of the games in question. Video game development has come a long way over the years, and the medium wasn’t always so sophisticated. In Karnov, there are “K” boxes to be found on every stage. Collecting these has no noticeable effects however, and resets after the player reaches 50. Strange occurrences like this weren’t rare in this era.

This week’s episode of Arcade Corner also dives into the map design and assortment of power ups in Karnov. What’s an arcade game that you would like to see covered in a future episode? If you enjoyed the video, subscribe to our YouTube channel and ring the bell so that you don’t miss an upload. Consider checking out our Shacknews Mercury subscription service, where you can enjoy an ad-free experience, along with other perks, for as low as $1 a month.