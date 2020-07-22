Bomb Rush Cyberfunk looks like the Jet Set Radio spiritual successor we wanted If you've been jonesing for a new entry in the Jet Set Radio series, you might very well be getting what you want out of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

If, like most of the world, you've been waiting for a new Jet Set Radio game, you'll want to sit up and pay attention to Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

Lethal League developer Team Reptile has created Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, where you "start your own cypher and dance, paint, trick, face off with the cops, and stake your claim to the extrusions and cavities of a sprawling metropolis in an alternate future set to the musical brainwaves of Hideki Naganuma."

Basically, it's Jet Set Radio, or are we wrong? Groove along to the funky sounds of Naganuma's tunes as you choose a character and hit the streets, grinding, sliding, and jumping as you move. You have to get your name plastered on the wall by way of some sick graffiti, so make every second count. Also, the game's Steam page lets us know that you'll "encounter a lot of weirdos." Sounds good.

There's not a ton of information out about the game just yet, but if it comes out and looks anything like its painfully brief trailer, it's going to make plenty of folks happy, especially since Sega seems totally uninterested in doing anything with the Jet Set Radio franchise – or maybe they just haven't announced it yet.

EIther way, we're excited to see where this particular title ends up, especially since it seems to scratch every itch in our bodies associated with the classic, colorful skating game. Inject this title into our veins right now!