Tesla (TSLA) Q2 2020 earnings results and conference call transcript

Tesla posted a profit in Q2 of 2020, and shares are moving afterhours on the news. This is the first time in the company's history that they achieved positive GAAP net income in four straight quarters. The company is now eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 index.

Tesla's Q2 2020 Earnings Release

Highlights

Cash

$535M increase in our cash and cash equivalents in Q2 to $8.6B

Operating cash flow less capex (free cash flow) $418M in Q2

Profitability

$327M GAAP operating income; 5.4% operating margin in Q2

$104M GAAP net income; $451M non-GAAP net income (ex-SBC) in Q2

Four quarters of sequential profitability

Operations

Next US Gigafactory site selected; preparations underway

Increased Model S range to 402 miles (EPA)

Model Y and China-made Model 3 production rates continue to increase

Summary

Our business has shown strong resilience during these unprecedented times. Despite the closure of our main factory in Fremont for nearly half the quarter, we posted our fourth sequential GAAP profit in Q2 2020, while generating positive free cash flow of $418M.

Our profit improved sequentially due to fundamental operational improvements. Additionally, we experienced costs associated with factory shutdowns, which were offset by actions taken during the quarter to reduce expenses. For the trailing 12 months, our GAAP operating margin reached nearly 5%. We expect our operating margin will continue to grow over time, ultimately reaching industry-leading levels.

We believe the progress we made in the first half of this year has positioned us for a successful second half of 2020. Production output of our existing facilities continues to improve to meet demand, and we are adding more capacity. Later this year, we will be building three factories on three continents simultaneously.

While we invest in our product roadmap, improve technology and localize production, we continue to drive cost efficiencies across the business and closely manage working capital. It is important to manage our cash diligently in order to ensure we are ready for any scenario.

Revenue

In Q2, total revenues remained relatively flat QoQ. The positive impact of higher vehicle deliveries, higher regulatory credit revenue and higher energy generation and storage revenue was somewhat offset by lower vehicle average selling price (ASP) and lower services and other revenue.

Profitability

Our operating profit improved in Q2 despite challenging circumstances. Positive impacts included lower operating costs due to a temporary reduction in employee compensation expense, a sequential increase in regulatory credit revenue and deferred revenue recognition of $48M related to a Full Self Driving (FSD) feature release. These positive contributions were offset by significant costs related to factory shutdowns, as well as a sequential increase in non-cash SBC expense primarily attributable to $101M related to 2018 CEO award milestones.

While ASPs declined sequentially, improvements in product and manufacturing costs, driven by Model Y and China-made Model 3, and improved aftermarket software and connectivity revenue made a positive impact on our profitability

Cash

Quarter-end cash and cash equivalents increased by $535M QoQ to $8.6B, driven mainly by free cash flow of $418M. Free cash flow was negatively impacted by a higher percentage of deliveries occurring towards the end of the quarter compared to prior quarters, as well as an increase in government rebates and regulatory credit receivables, which are paid in accordance with their payment terms. Since vehicle production resumed in Fremont and Nevada in early May, our days payable outstanding was not impacted as much as initially anticipated.

Check out the full press release on the official Tesla Investor Relations website.

Check back for some highlights from the Tesla Q2 2020 earnings results conference call, which starts at 5:30 PM ET:

5:33 PM ET - Elon and Zack are on the call with other execs

5:33 PM ET - Elon thanks Tesla team for their "incredibly job"

so many challenges, too many to name

honor to work with such a great team

foruth consecutive profitable quarter

we managed to grow deliveries in the first half of the year

announcing next gigafactory in Texas

five minutes from Austin International Airport

2000 acres

right on the Colorado River

It's going to be an ecological paradise

open to the public

GIgaTexas is a go

Cybertruck, Semi, Roadster in Texas

California to do Model S and X and 3 and Y a bit

continuing to grow in California

but Cybertruck will be built in Texas

thanks city of Tusla for their consideration

Tesla was super impressed

strongly consider Tusla for future Tesla expansion

GigaTexas construction already underway

Retrofit Solar pricing is the lowest cost solar in the US

Tesla Solar costs $1.49/watt

Produced production car with more than 400 miles of range (Model S)

FSD - launched traffic lights and stop signs

testing full-self driving personally when he drives

Alpha FSD is profoundly better than people realize

Very confident about FSD being feature complete by the end of the year

Thanks Tesla team for all of their hard work

The next twelve to eighteen months there will be even more factories online

so much to be excited about that it is hard to fit into this call

hardcore engineering on autonomy and manufacturing front is mindblowing

battery day coming soon

will really surprise people

thanks again for your support in our long-term mission

looking forward to have a great journey with you

I've never been more optimistic about the future of Tesla in the history of the company

5:42 PM ET - Zack takes the mic

recognized $48 million on FSD revenue during the quarter

$428 million in credit revenue

Megapack product achieved first quarterly profit as a segment

Accounts Receiveables - only 30% are related to vehicle sales

40% of AR is related to regulatory credit sales

3 new factories over the next 18 months

Q/A - institutional

What is important to hitting 20 million/year long-term target?

Elon says it is reasonable to assume we will make a compact vehicle and a higher passenger vehicle

long way to go with 3, Y, Semi, and Cybertruck.

We'll do the obvious things

What is your vision for software at Tesla (monetization outside of FSD)?

Elon - FSD is the most important thing

upgrading of the fleet to FSD with an over-the-air update will be the largest asset value increase, in his opinion

a million cars becoming higher utility with an update

everything else is secondary

productivity and entertainment would be opportunities down the road

Zack - highlights app's ability to upgrade vehicle

premium connectivity package

Elon - step change to FSD is a lot of value

Autopilot and FSD question about important milestones

Elon - transition of the autonomy system from thinking in 2.5D to thinking in 4D

3D plus time

architectural change in the AI is what matters for FSD

not currently on the market

Autopilot is mostly 2D and not correlated to time

hard to convey just how much better a fully-4D system works

compares looking at individual pictures to immersive 360 video

giant improvement

Elon - how much better than humans does it need to be?

that is the real question

AI is something we should be concerned about

the direction AI is going

Update on manufacturing engineering?

1000% more engineering required behind a factory than the product

We are getting way better at making cars

more efficient car design informing factory design

Jerome - Focus is on increasing CapEx efficiency

build new factories for less money in less time

potential for improvement is tremendous - Elon

We want more people

Plenty of exciting places for people to work - Jerome

Exciting and fulfilling to design new production systems

you don't get forcefed a turd sandwich - Elon - lmao

long-term advantage for Tesla will be manufacturing

GigaTexas capacity?

Elon - zero right now.

Long-term? A lot

Tesla Energy question from retail investor

The sector is bigger than automotive

we need sustainable energy generation

that will need a lot of batteries

three elements of the sustainable future: EVs, solar/wind, and batteries

battery and solar will both be enormous

Megapak has been well received

Zack - Autobidder ensures the battery can do anything it can to conserve energy for users

It is like a UPS of a massive size - Elon

Zack - power plants need to be optimized on a minute to minute basis

Elon - cell production at an affordable price is our limit

that is the fundamental scaling constraint

Tesla Semi question

2021 sounds like the moment for the Tesla Semi

nickel-based batteries will be the mass efficient solution for Semi

design efficiencies has gotten good enough for Model 3 that we can use iron phosphate batteries in some models

that would free up battery capacity for longer range vehicles that need nickel batteries

No more Standard Range Y?

Elon - any mining companies out there, please mine more nickel

don't wait for nickel to go back to some higher price

efficient, ecofriendly, nickel mining needed

Tesla will pay you

300 mile range will be the new normal

next question on Tesla Insurance

Will Tesla Insurance expand outside of California?

Zack - We are working super hard on insurance

talks about using driver profiles to lower premiums based on driving data

unique advantage

Could take the Cali product, or delay the product

we chose to delay implementing insurance products in other states

Close to be filing that in other states shortly

Hope to have this in a handful of states by the end of the year

Wow, Zack got to make some news

Good for Zack

Elon jibber jabbers about things they can do that other insurance companies can't

Feedback loop for improvement better than insurance companies

a lot of great people want to join Tesla

on the insurance front, we are building a great insurance company

I would love to have some high energy actuaries join Tesla

Will Tesla Insurance be required to participate in the Tesla Ride-Hailing Network?

Zack - insurance will be required, and Tesla insurance will be there

Analysts Questions

Dan Levy - On the quarter, update on Gross Margin?

was China accretive?

broadly on strategy, insourcing versus outsourcing

Berlin and Texas question on that

Zack - progress on gross margins in China

Factory still ramping

continued opportunity to optimize cost structure there

Model Y margins improved

Model Y and 3 cost structures will converge

Elon - Shanghai factory is pretty big

continuing to do more and more internally

we are producing a ton of parts that were being shipped to Shanghai

and we are locally sourcing for that

Proportion for local sourcing has been going up 5-10% a month in Shanghai

Very strong and active suppliers in China

next question Tony Sacconaghi with Bernstein

Question about Gross Margin

Industry-leading margins over time?

PTI for luxury is 8-10%

what should we expect

how much will come from EV credits?

Zack on regulatory credits

We don't manage the business with the expectation of regulatory credits

Eventually the stream of credits will reduce

Elon - worth noting that buyers of our cars don't get a tax credit

and yet our sales are continuing to do well

Continued decline in the costs to produce mature product lines

We're on a bit of a journey here - Zack

Followup by Tony - tradeoff between profitability and growth/adoption

Would you give back industry leading margins to keep growing?

Elon - we can probably do both

it is important to focus on two things: value and affordability

We will not succeed in our mission if we don't make our cars more affordable

we need to fix that

we are making progress in that regard

we need to not go bankrupt

but we are not trying to be super profitable either

we want to be slightly profitable and maxmize growth - Elon

Dumpster baby question about current demand enviroment for your vehicles

Demand is not our problem - Elon

Production, supply chain challenges

Lower body casting on the Model Y has been tricky

World's biggest casting press is being assembled right now in Fremont

it looks awesome

Firefighting on supply chain and production issues

Don't worry about demand, that is not the issue - Elon

Berlin plant question about capacity

battery sourcing for Europe?

Zack - we will solve this problem

Labor mobility in Europe is low - Elon

we need more talented people in Berlin

Garden leave is mandatory in between jobs over there

Those who know Europe will know what I am talking about - Elon

6:33 PM ET - Conference Call ends TSLA share price is $1662.01/share

