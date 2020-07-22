Video game and tech companies Q2 2020 earnings release schedule It's time for stocks to go up again, right? They only go up.

Earnings release season is upon us again, and Shacknews has compiled a list of dates and links for investors to get a grasp on the deluge of news to come in the next few weeks as companies open up again about the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Please take a look at our list of video game and technology stocks reporting their results for Q2 2020.

Activision Blizzard

Earnings Release Date: August 4, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: ATVI

Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investor Relations website

Apple

Earnings Release Date: July 30, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: AAPL

Apple Inc. Investor Relations website

Amazon

Earnings Release Date: July 30, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: AMZN

Amazon.com, Inc. Investor Relations website

AMD

Earnings Release Date: July 28, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Investor Relations website

Capcom

Earnings Release Date: August 3, 2020

Stock Symbol: 9697 (JPN)

Capcom Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website

EA

Earnings Release Date: July 30, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: EA

Electronic Arts Inc. Investor Relations website

Facebook

Earnings Release Date: July 29, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: FB

Facebook, Inc. Investor Relations website

GameStop

Earnings Release Date: September 8, 2020 (tentative date)

Stock Symbol: GME

GameStop Corp. Investor Relations website

Google

Earnings Release Date: July 30, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: GOOGL

Alphabet Inc. Investor Relations website

Intel

Earnings Release Date: July 23, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: INTC

Intel Corporation Investor Relations website

Konami

Earnings Release Date: August 6, 2020

Stock Symbol: 9766 (JPN)

Konami Holdings Corporation Investor Relations website

Microsoft

Earnings Release Date: July 22, 2020 (after market hours)

Stock Symbol: MSFT

Microsoft Corporation Investor Relations website

Nintendo

Earnings Release Date: August 6, 2020

Stock Symbol: NTDOY (US) 7974 (JPN)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website

NVIDIA

Earnings Release Date: August 20, 2020 (tentative)

Stock Symbol: NVDA

NVIDIA Corporation Investor Relations website

Sony

Earnings Release Date: August 4, 2020

Stock Symbol: SNE (US) 6758 (JPN)

Sony Corporation Investor Relations website

Square Enix

Earnings Release Date: TBD

Stock Symbol: SQNXF (US) 9684(JPN)

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website

Take-Two Interactive

Earnings Release Date: August 3, 2020

Stock Symbol: TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Investor Relations website

Tencent Holdings

Earnings Release Date: August 12, 2020 (tentative)

Stock Symbol: TCEHY

Tencent Holdings Limited Investor Relations Website

Tesla

Earnings Release Date: July 22, 2020

Stock Symbol: TSLA

Tesla Investor Relations Website

Ubisoft

Earnings Release Date: July 22, 2020

Stock Symbol: UBI.PA (France)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA Investor Relations website

Zynga

Earnings Release Date: August 5, 2020

Stock Symbol: ZNGA

Zynga Inc. Investor Relations website

Some companies have yet to disclose a date, so we will be updating this guide accordingly. Consider talking to a professional advisor before acting on any information, and consider your own risk tolerance.

Stonks!

Investors should pay close attention to the earnings results of companies as they will help you make better investment decisions. Are we missing any stocks that you think deserve to be included in the Game Trader universe? Let us know in the comments section. Check out our other Game Trader coverage for technical and fundamental analysis of tech and video game stocks. Many companies in the video game sector are hitting 52 week highs going into these earnings releases, so there should be some fireworks.