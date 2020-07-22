Video game and tech companies Q2 2020 earnings release schedule
Earnings release season is upon us again, and Shacknews has compiled a list of dates and links for investors to get a grasp on the deluge of news to come in the next few weeks as companies open up again about the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Please take a look at our list of video game and technology stocks reporting their results for Q2 2020.
Activision Blizzard
Earnings Release Date: August 4, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: ATVI
Activision Blizzard, Inc. Investor Relations website
Apple
Earnings Release Date: July 30, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: AAPL
Apple Inc. Investor Relations website
Amazon
Earnings Release Date: July 30, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: AMZN
Amazon.com, Inc. Investor Relations website
AMD
Earnings Release Date: July 28, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: AMD
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Investor Relations website
Capcom
Earnings Release Date: August 3, 2020
Stock Symbol: 9697 (JPN)
Capcom Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website
EA
Earnings Release Date: July 30, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: EA
Electronic Arts Inc. Investor Relations website
Earnings Release Date: July 29, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: FB
Facebook, Inc. Investor Relations website
GameStop
Earnings Release Date: September 8, 2020 (tentative date)
Stock Symbol: GME
GameStop Corp. Investor Relations website
Earnings Release Date: July 30, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: GOOGL
Alphabet Inc. Investor Relations website
Intel
Earnings Release Date: July 23, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: INTC
Intel Corporation Investor Relations website
Konami
Earnings Release Date: August 6, 2020
Stock Symbol: 9766 (JPN)
Konami Holdings Corporation Investor Relations website
Microsoft
Earnings Release Date: July 22, 2020 (after market hours)
Stock Symbol: MSFT
Microsoft Corporation Investor Relations website
Nintendo
Earnings Release Date: August 6, 2020
Stock Symbol: NTDOY (US) 7974 (JPN)
Nintendo Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website
NVIDIA
Earnings Release Date: August 20, 2020 (tentative)
Stock Symbol: NVDA
NVIDIA Corporation Investor Relations website
Sony
Earnings Release Date: August 4, 2020
Stock Symbol: SNE (US) 6758 (JPN)
Sony Corporation Investor Relations website
Square Enix
Earnings Release Date: TBD
Stock Symbol: SQNXF (US) 9684(JPN)
Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. Investor Relations website
Take-Two Interactive
Earnings Release Date: August 3, 2020
Stock Symbol: TTWO
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Investor Relations website
Tencent Holdings
Earnings Release Date: August 12, 2020 (tentative)
Stock Symbol: TCEHY
Tencent Holdings Limited Investor Relations Website
Tesla
Earnings Release Date: July 22, 2020
Stock Symbol: TSLA
Tesla Investor Relations Website
Ubisoft
Earnings Release Date: July 22, 2020
Stock Symbol: UBI.PA (France)
Ubisoft Entertainment SA Investor Relations website
Zynga
Earnings Release Date: August 5, 2020
Stock Symbol: ZNGA
Zynga Inc. Investor Relations website
Some companies have yet to disclose a date, so we will be updating this guide accordingly. Consider talking to a professional advisor before acting on any information, and consider your own risk tolerance.
Investors should pay close attention to the earnings results of companies as they will help you make better investment decisions. Are we missing any stocks that you think deserve to be included in the Game Trader universe? Let us know in the comments section. Check out our other Game Trader coverage for technical and fundamental analysis of tech and video game stocks. Many companies in the video game sector are hitting 52 week highs going into these earnings releases, so there should be some fireworks.
