Halo Infinite box art is a callback to Halo: Combat Evolved

Microsoft and 343 Industries have revealed Halo Infinite's box art, and it has us feeling more than a little nostalgic.
Brittany Vincent
Just a day ahead of the official Halo Infinite gameplay reveal, Microsoft and 343 Industries have revealed the official box art for Halo Infinite.

The newly-debuted Halo Infinite artwork is a fun throwback that brings the original Halo: Combat Evolved to mind, and it's available in a variety of sizes for your viewing pleasure, including wallpapers if you're ready to go all out with Halo ahead of the Xbox Series X's debut.

As you can see in the vertical art below, Chief is primed and ready to take on any threats that come his way. You can see the massive Halo ring looming in the background. This truly feels like a homecoming – I'm getting nostalgic just looking at it.

Microsoft is set to debut the first campaign gameplay to eager viewers tomorrow during the Xbox Games Showcase, which kicks off at 12 PM ET. Of course, we'll be here to bring you all the news we possibly can regarding the reveal, so be sure to keep it locked on Shacknews tomorrow for everything Halo and Xbox.

Halo Infinite is currently set for a release on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC this holiday season, and we can't wait to get our hands on it. Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.

