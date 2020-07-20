Overcooked! All You Can Eat revealed for Xbox Series X & PS5 Overcooked! All You Can Eat has been officially revealed for Xbox Series X & PS5.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat will bring the frantic action of Overcook and Overcooked 2 to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The next-gen remaster will bring both of the studio's hit titles to the same packaging, including new content and visuals.

The reveal of Overcooked! All You Can Eat came early during the July edition of the Summer Game Fest Day of the Devs livestream event. Followed up by a conversation with the developers and Geoff Keighley, the future is looking very bright for fans of the party cooking game. Overcooked! All You Can Eat will include more than 200 kitchens to cook in, more than 120 chefs to pick from, and of course the new content that we mentioned earlier.

So what exactly makes Overcooked! All You Can Eat a big deal? It could be the fact that the game will include completely overhauled visuals, with support for 4K resolution and up to 60 frames-per-second options. Or it could be the fact that Overcooked! All You Can Eat will bring much faster loading times to the two games thanks to the fact that it will take full advantage of the power in the game engine the team used to create Overcooked 2. Of course, you also have to account for the fact that this is the first time you'll be able to play the original Overcooked online with your friends.

Ghost Town, the developer behind the games, and Team17 noted that the bundle will also include a slew of accessibility options, including an assist mode. Accessibility options will allow you to skip levels if you need to, or even add more time to the countdown timer on any given stage. You'll also be able to activate speical options for dsylexic-friendly text, color-blindness, and more. Finally, another big addition is the scalable user interface, which will allow you to make the UI as big or small as you need it to be.

We don't have an official release date just yet, but Overcooked! All You Can Eat would make a perfect party game to launch with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X this holiday season. Here's hoping that we get more info soon.