Late Night Army: F-Zero X 22nd Anniversary YOU GOT BOOST POWER!

The Late Night Army show returns with a special presentation of F-Zero X on Wii U Virtual Console. Please take a look as we celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the game's release on Nintendo 64.

Join me over in Twitch chat or hit me up on Twitter @technosucks. Use #LNA if you are into that sort of thing. You can also join the conversation in our Chatty comment thread below. A whole cornucopia of user engagement.