QuakeCon at Home 2020 dated for August online debut Get your QuakeCon on while staying at home this year, as the convention has been dated and there are fun pet-related shirts to acquire.

Get ready for the first-ever QuakeCon held remotely with this year's QuakeCon at Home convention. It's finally been dated, so you can mark your calendar for some good, old-fashioned con-going shenanigans. You know, conventions? Those things we used to go to before the world ended and people lost their minds over having to wear a piece of cloth over their mouths?

QuakeCon at Home 2020 will officially be held on Friday, August 7 at 11 AM CT through August 9. The event kicks off with Bethesda's QuakeCon Digital Welcome and will keep going from there with the QuakeCon Twitch Team playing games around the clock to help raise money for charity and keep the fun going.

There will be an esports tournament as well, with the 2019 to 2020 Quake Pro League season concluding at the Quake World Championship on Sunday, August 9 at 4 PM CT. The top 24 global players will compete to win $150,000 and the title of Season Champion.

Of course, it wouldn't be a QuakeCon without charity efforts going to the dogs as well as other organizations like Direct Relief, UNICEF, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and The Trevor Project. But you can get directly involved by helping out the Dallas adoption partner agency FOUR PAWS by snagging an adorable T-shirt. This year's designs include "Catodemon" and "Dogvahkiin", with all proceeds going to FOUR PAWS. You can see them below. I'm more partial to Dogvahkiin, honestly.

If you want more swag or want to preorder those shirts, head over to the Bethesda Gear Store. Otherwise, get ready for August, when the QuakeCon festivities will be running wild. As always, stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.