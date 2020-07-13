Shacknews Twitch highlights: Virtual Paintball, F1 Racing, and one big Dump Kick back with another hilarious episode of Shacknews Twitch highlights.

Another week, another round of Shacknews Twitch highlights! We stream constantly throughout the week, with a variety of programming that covers a range of genres. Of course, it would be quite the task to consume every hour of content we put out, so we chop the streams down and edit them into a short but sweet video packed with all of the can't-miss moments. The latest round of Shacknews highlights feature Virtual Paintball, F1 racing, and an episode of The Dump.

This week’s episode of Shacknews Twitch highlights kicks off with KeyWe. With a planned release set for 2021, we got to go hands-on with exclusive access to a demo of the game. A co-op game centered around two birds working in a busy post office, News Editor TJ Denzer and Contributing Editor Donovan Erskine teamed up for an Indie-licious stream of KeyWe. Watch and laugh as the duo frantically hop around trying (and failing) to coordinate their efforts.

Next up, we stop by The Dump, our weekly wrap-up show where we go over the biggest news and trends around the internet. Of course, shows like The Dump were born out of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has prevented us from having any in-person gatherings. This is a central topic during the discussion seen in the video. The staff talks about the coronavirus statistics in their respective home states, as well as their reactions to Super Nintendo World delaying its opening.

This week, we had developers from Giant Scam on our stream for a live interview about Snapshot VR, a virtual reality paintball game centered on online play. This interview was stuffed with interesting details about the development that went into making Snapshot VR a reality.

