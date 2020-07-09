Celeste is coming to Google Stadia Matt Makes Games' platformer is leaping onto Google's gaming service.

Celeste is one of the most beloved platformers of the past few years. Offering some challenging levels and an emotional story, the release from Matt Makes Games received much acclaim. Celeste can be played on just about every gaming device and platform, and it’s getting one more. Google has announced that Celeste will be coming to Stadia, its game streaming service.

The announcement of Celeste coming to Stadia was shared via press release, with further details found on the Stadia website. As Madeline, players will go on a treacherous journey to reach the peak of Mount Celeste. We here at Shacknews were big fans of Celeste, as reflected in our Shacknews review. Porting the game to a new platform will surely give us another excuse to play through it again. Stadia may have struggled to gain a large audience at launch, but we’ve seen major titles come to the platform in the time since. PUBG and Destiny 2 are among some of the biggest games that can be played on the service.

Stadia is a completely digital counterpart to traditional gaming. Done entirely through streaming, Stadia relies heavily on a strong and consistent internet connection to run at its best. It’s a territory that companies like Nvidia have tried to make strides into, but Google is going all-in. A fully digital world free of physical media is certainly the direction that entertainment, specifically gaming, is headed. However, it’s clear that there are still obstacles before we can fully make the jump to an all digital format.

Google hasn’t announced a specific release date for Celeste, but they did drop a new trailer, showcasing the game being played on Stadia. Celeste is just the beginning of what should be a big year for high profile releases on Stadia. Marvel’s Avengers, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Cyberpunk 2077 have all been confirmed to be releasing on Google’s video game streaming service. For the latest news on Google Stadia, stay tuned to Shacknews.