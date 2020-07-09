New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Celeste is coming to Google Stadia

Matt Makes Games' platformer is leaping onto Google's gaming service.
Donovan Erskine
3

Celeste is one of the most beloved platformers of the past few years. Offering some challenging levels and an emotional story, the release from Matt Makes Games received much acclaim. Celeste can be played on just about every gaming device and platform, and it’s getting one more. Google has announced that Celeste will be coming to Stadia, its game streaming service. 

The announcement of Celeste coming to Stadia was shared via press release, with further details found on the Stadia website. As Madeline, players will go on a treacherous journey to reach the peak of Mount Celeste. We here at Shacknews were big fans of Celeste, as reflected in our Shacknews review. Porting the game to a new platform will surely give us another excuse to play through it again. Stadia may have struggled to gain a large audience at launch, but we’ve seen major titles come to the platform in the time since. PUBG and Destiny 2 are among some of the biggest games that can be played on the service.

Stadia is a completely digital counterpart to traditional gaming. Done entirely through streaming, Stadia relies heavily on a strong and consistent internet connection to run at its best. It’s a territory that companies like Nvidia have tried to make strides into, but Google is going all-in. A fully digital world free of physical media is certainly the direction that entertainment, specifically gaming, is headed. However, it’s clear that there are still obstacles before we can fully make the jump to an all digital format.

Google hasn’t announced a specific release date for Celeste, but they did drop a new trailer, showcasing the game being played on Stadia. Celeste is just the beginning of what should be a big year for high profile releases on Stadia. Marvel’s Avengers, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and Cyberpunk 2077 have all been confirmed to be releasing on Google’s video game streaming service. For the latest news on Google Stadia, stay tuned to Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    July 9, 2020 10:50 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Celeste is coming to Google Stadia

    • roushimsx legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      July 9, 2020 10:50 AM

      Stadia is really going all out on these killer apps!

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 9, 2020 11:04 AM

      Pixel platforming with lag sweet

      • DeBurgo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        July 9, 2020 12:03 PM

        i wish more game companies would explore ideas involving using all that cloud compute resources for things other than streaming laggy graphics that a high end PC or worse can already render or handling increasingly larger numbers of asynchronous requests

