Buy a GeForce RTX and get Death Stranding for free New Nvidia GeForce RTX owners will receive Death Stranding free of charge.

Hardware and software bundles have always been a way to incentivise players to upgrade and purchase new products. We often see the mainline consoles offer free games along with the purchase of a new system. This is present on PC as well, as companies will offer games with specific parts. Nvidia has announced a partnership with Kojima Productions and 505 Games that will grant players a free copy of Death Stranding with a purchase of a new GeForce RTX graphics card.

The full announcement and list of details can be found on the Death Stranding page of Nvidia’s website. We’ve seen in recent years that Microsoft has made an effort to put a lot of their first-party titles onto PC, and now Sony is following suit. Death Stranding will join 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn as PS4 exclusives that make the leap to PC. The first major title under the newly independent Kojima Productions, was one of the highlights of last year's releases. The game scored really well in our Shacknews review and was considered in the Game of the Year debate.

Death Stranding is set to launch on PC next Wednesday, July 14. We recently got to play the upcoming PC port and had a lot of good things to say in our hands-on preview. In further celebration of Death Stranding’s PC launch, Nvidia has released new drivers that will fully optimize the game. “With DLSS 2.0 all RTX GPUs will give the game a significant performance boost, enabling 100+ FPS at 1440p or a smooth 60+ FPS at 4K” the company shared in a press release.

Death Stranding’s release on PC could be a sign that Sony may be more open to the idea of putting their games on the platform moving forward. This will allow Death Stranding to reach a greater audience that perhaps didn’t have access to the game on PS4. For more in the world of PC gaming and PS4, keep it locked to Shacknews.