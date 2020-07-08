The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope release date set for October Ghostly apparitions chase a group of teenagers through a town enshrouded in fog as the next Dark Pictures Anthology entry debuts right before Halloween.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope has finally been dated for release, and it'll be available just in time for Halloween this year.

The second installment in Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures Anthology, which began with 2019's Man of Medan, will follow four college students and their professor as they work to escape the strange, nightmarish visions that appear to be pursuing them. Oh, and they're in a foggy, creepy town called Little Hope. Sound kind of familiar?

Those who preorder the game will be able to access the Curator's Cut, which offers new scenes in addition to the theatrical cut, with different choices and outcomes as well as additional playable characters.

The Limited Edition will be available at certain retailers and will include The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope and The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan as well as The Dark Pictures Anthology cloth map, two pins, and a steel case that comes with four slots to store everything.

Josh Hawkins reviewed the first story, Man of Medan, and gave it a 6 out of 10. Here's what he had to say about it:

"I really wanted to love Man of Medan. The power of choice is such a nice element and being able to directly control some of the relationships with the decisions I made was by far one of my favorite parts of the entire experience. Unfortunately, the story’s pacing is all over the place, and the tone of some of the voice lines completely pulls you from the moment. On top of that, if you’re planning on playing the game on PC, I’d highly suggest picking up a gamepad as controlling the characters on the keyboard can be quite the ordeal. I’m not sure how to explain it exactly, but it feels like the controls are delayed, or sometimes not even picked up at all."

You can pick up Little Hope when it debuts on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 30.