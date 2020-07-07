Warhammer: Chaosbane slashing its way to PS5 and Xbox Series X

Warhammer: Chaosbane is breaking away from its initial release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC back in May 2019 for a next-gen debut in the near future.

Publisher Nacon and developer Eko Software announced a new version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for an as-yet-unannounced date coming around the corner. The game follows you as you take on the mantle of the last hope for the Empire of Man as you take the fight to the Chaos hordes. You can play solo or with up to 4 players in local or online co-op.

Choose your hero out of five character classes as you set off on a unique story set within the Warhammer world. Take on over 70 monsters aligned with the Chaos Gods and test out over 180 different powers, depending on which type of character you plan on playing, including Wood Elves, Dwarves, soldiers, and more. When the game initially released, it opened to mixed reviews, but it seems like a no-brainer for anyone who enjoys dungeon crawlers and similar titles of that ilk.

Our own Greg Burke reviewed Warhammer: Chaosbane and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he thought:

"Warhammer: Chaosbane tries to do new and unique things to the dungeon crawler genre. To simply call it a "Diablo clone" would be insulting. The team deserves a standing ovation for their attention to detail. Warhammer: Chaosbane is an absolute treat for fans of the Warhammer universe. If you like dungeon crawlers or Warhammer in general, you should definitely pick this up – especially if you don't have a phone. Be sure to check out the full review above for an exciting look at Warhammer: Chaosbane, which should absolutely be on your radar when it comes to Game of the Year considerations later in 2019."

We'll keep you updated on what kind of release date we're looking for in terms of when to expect this new next-gen version of Warhammer: Chaosbane. Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.