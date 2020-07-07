Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong trailer reveals a struggle between clans A new entry in the Vampire: The Masquerade series places you in the middle of a clan dispute that lets you play as three different vampire families.

The Vampire: The Masquerade series is about to grow again with the addition of Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong. Announced during the Nacon Connect digital event, it made a bang with an action-packed debut trailer that showed off the struggle of undead factions in the 21st century.

Entrenched firmly within the Vampire: The Masquerade mythos, Swanson is set within the city of Boston, where there's a new Prince of the Camarilla being crowned. You can opt to play as three different characters as you head throughout the game, trying out personalities from different clans.

The trailer shows off some of the gripping sequences like those you'll see in the game, which should demonstrate some of the difficult choices you'll have to make as you make your way through the narrative. This actually isn't the first time we've heard of Swansong, but this is one of the better looks we've seen at the game so far. It's being developed by Big Bad Wolf, and it certainly looks like it has potential.

Previously, the latest entry in the Vampire: The Masquerade game library that released was Coteries of New York, which I reviewed. I awarded it a 5 out of 10. Here's what I thought:

"I went into this game really expecting to like it – and I did, for the most part. In the end, I couldn't get past the odd tone and the feeling that it was penned by someone who didn't actually respect the source material, but wanted to write a self-aware parody of it. Writing obviously will make or break a visual novel, as text is all you have. It's an utter shame, because the visual novel setup was a major draw for me, as I suspect it will be for many others. But reading about vampire cam girls with multiple personalities and vibe checks and other nonsense when I'm trying to come to terms with the existential horror that is being a member of the undead? I may as well read a Sookie Stackhouse novel...more or less."

Here's hoping Swansong is a much better affair.