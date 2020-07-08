Twitch & Instagram Stars Launch InstaQuest, a mixed reality D&D campaign Streamers and cosplay artists are unitying for a special Dungeons and Dragons campaign.

Dungeons and Dragons is the foundation that so much of pop culture was built upon. Having a profound influence on countless stories, as well as an entire genre of video games, the property is still relevant so many decades after its release. Players have found countless ways to spice up and put new spins on D&D, and we’ve just learned of a new one. InstaQuest is an upcoming Dungeons and Dragons campaign starring Twitch streamers and cosplayers, set in a mixed-reality world.

The charm of D&D are the characters, settings, and creatures that players conjure up using imagination and creativity. This is where InstaQuest’s mixed-reality format will come into play. “The popular cosplayers and gamers will drop colorful characters in an augmented world where taverns and dungeons alike appear in an immersive digital environment, and where high-powered enemies and masterminds face off against the motley crew of players in real-time.” the producers shared.

InstaQuest will star several notable Twitch streamers, such as ZombiUnicorn and TheSushi Dragon. The first episode of the series will be streamed live on July 25 at 1p.m. PT / 4p.m. ET on the InstaQuest Twitch channel. InstaQuest has released its first trailer, which can be seen above. The trailer sees the show’s cast fully cosplaying as their respective characters while playing their campaign. We also see the mixed-reality format in action, as different enemies and locations pop up on screen during the game.

If InstaQuest seems like your thing, you can visit it’s official website. There’s only a few weeks until InstaQuest kicks off, and there’s sure to be plenty of exciting twists and turns. Keep it locked to Shacknews for the latest news in the world of D&D.