Ys Origin Collector's Edition is headed to Switch later this year Experience a chapter in the long-running Ys RPG series when Ys Origin debuts on Switch with a collector's edition from Dotemu andLimited Run Games.

Dotemu is bringing Ys Origin to Nintendo Switch this year thanks to a global distribution deal with Limited Run Games, which will bring Switch owners a taste of the series' unique combat, puzzles, and storytelling.

Ys Origin follows Yunica Tovah, a knight, and Hugo Fact, a mage, who are searching for the Goddesses who have apparently abandoned their land. They must fell all the beasts within a massive tower before the demons can get to humanity's cloud-based sanctuary. Sounds like a party.

Those interested in purchasing a copy can opt for a standard version as well, but the collector's edition will come with a copy of the game's soundtrack, a poster, art book, and a collector's box. There's no official date for release just yet, but potential purchasers are advised to keep an eye on the Limited Run Games Twitter account. Pricing has yet to be announced, but those details are likely on their way.

It's best to make sure you don't miss out on the release announcement, because once these games go up, they rarely stay on sale for long. If you want to lock in your copy, you'll need to make sure you jump on it as soon as possible. As always, we'll keep you posted on the situation. Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.