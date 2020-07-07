Halo 3 is coming to the Master Chief Collection this July The best-selling game in the Halo franchise is coming to PC.

The Halo: Master Chief Collection bundles together the stories of Microsoft’s most iconic character. Originally released for the Xbox One family of consoles back in 2014, this collection features several campaigns and multiplayer components. Microsoft has made the MCC available on PC, as a part of their initiative to put all of their exclusives on Windows. The Master Chief Collection on PC has been an ongoing release, with new entries being added every 2-3 months. Fans won’t have to wait much longer to get their hands on the most popular installment in the Halo saga, as Microsoft has announced Halo 3 will be coming to the Master Chief Collection on July 14.

Microsoft shared the news in a tweet from the official Xbox account. The announcement was posted alongside a cinematic trailer. The video shows some of the weaponry and iconic locations from the Halo universe, along with some narration from Cortana. Microsoft also added more information to Halo 3’s tab on the Master Chief Collection’s website.

Finish the fight.



Halo 3 arrives on PC as part of Halo: The Master Chief Collection on July 14! https://t.co/y5NHDT1fa6 pic.twitter.com/94QIyvHY9r — Halo (@Halo) July 7, 2020

Rounding out the original Halo trilogy, Halo 3 sees Master Chief finishing the war between humans, the Flood, and the Covenant. Topping 14 million copies sold, Halo 3 marked the peak of interest and popularity of the Halo franchise. Since it was announced that the Master Chief Collection would be coming to PC, fans have been most anticipating getting to play Halo 3 in all of its newly optimized glory.

If you already own the Master Chief Collection, all you’ll need to do is install Halo 3 once it becomes available. If you don’t, you can get to the game through Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service, which grants access to all of Xbox’s 1st-party titles. Halo 3 will arrive on the Master Collection in just a week from now on July 14.